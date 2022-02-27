PHOTOS: Stunning Nivard House in Louth has to be seen

Nivard House in Red Gap, Monasterboice, Co Louth is a truly exceptional brick finished residence set in a secluded countryside setting just outside the village of Tinure. The five bedroom property with purpose built five stables and tack room is situated on a mature elevated site/landholding of approximately six acres.
This stunning residence has a guide price of €850,000. For more information contact Brian McGuirk at Sherry FitzGerald Lannon on 041 983 8168.
