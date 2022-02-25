Further increase in number of homeless children in North East
For the second month running, there has been an increase in the number of homeless children in the North East. According to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Monthly Homelessness Report for January 2022, released today, 36 child dependants accessed emergency accommodation during the week of 24-30 January 2022 in the North East.
This is an increase on the 27 reported in December and on the 21 reported in November. 12 families in total accessed emergency accommodation in the North East, which comprises Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, in January 2022. It is an increase of two on the ten families reported in December. Of the 12 families, ten are single parent families.
In terms of adult homelessness, 80 adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of 24-30 January 2022, a decrease of one on the month previous. Sixty were male and twenty female.
Nationally, 6,587 adults and 2,563 dependants were reported as homeless in January, giving a total of 9,150 homeless people. This is an increase of 236 on the 8,914 reported in December.
