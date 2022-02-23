Search

23 Feb 2022

Louth supply to be affected until tomorrow by Irish Water works at Greenmount

Improvement works at Greenmount Water Treatment Plant

Louth supply to be affected until tomorrow by Irish Water works at Greenmount

Louth supply to be affected by Irish Water works at Greenmount

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

23 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

Irish Water, working in partnership with Louth County Council, advises customers supplied by Greenmount Water Treatment Plant of potential disruption due to improvement works. Works will involve the replacement of a pump to improve operations but may temporarily impact production at the plant and reservoir levels. 

Customers in Castlebelligham, Dunleer, Annagassan and surrounding areas may experience temporary low water pressure and/or loss of supply until 10:00am tomorrow, Thursday 24 February. When works are completed it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers as water refills the reservoir and network. It is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing. 

Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water, said, “Irish Water and Louth County Council understands the inconvenience caused when these type of works occur and thanks customers for their patience as work to improve operations at the plant. We will work to restore full supply as quickly as possible following the pump replacement.” 

The Irish Water customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie.

 

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

