23 Feb 2022

Louth councillor says reopened Dunleer train station could transform area

Fergus O’Dowd TD and Councillor Dolores Minogue

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

22 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

The reopening of the Dunleer train station would transform commuting and travel options for the constituents of Mid Louth whilst assisting in attracting significant job creation to the area, believes Louth councillor, Dolores Minogue.

"This is an issue which is very close to the heart of the people of Dunleer and mid Louth", Cllr Minogue told the Dundalk Democrat. "I continue to work closely with my colleague, Deputy Fergus O’Dowd, to look at all avenues that would bring about the reopening of the Dunleer Train Station."

Cllr Minogue explained that Deputy O'Dowd recently met with both the Chief Executives of Irish Rail and the NTA and the reopening of Dunleer was one of the key strategic issues he raised.

She says that Irish Rail are on course to provide a hybrid DART service to Drogheda by 2024 ahead of electrification and "this will no doubt assist the business case for the reopening of Dunleer."

"As we try to reduce our carbon footprint and persuade more people to use our public transport system", she continues, "we must go above and beyond in persuading people to leave the car at home and hop on the train but this is not an option for people in mid Louth. This has to change."

Cllr Minogue continues, "I have extended an invite to the Transport Minter  Eamonn Ryan to visit Dunleer and Mid Louth to see first hand the need for the railway station to be reopened. With the ever increasing numbers on our roads and the Governments recent decision to reduce public transport fares by 20% it makes more sense than ever that Dunleer is reopened."

Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, Mr Jim Reade, told Deputy O’Dowd in 2021 that Iarnród Éireann would engage with any parties proposing such projects.

