Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 21 February 2022

The death has occurred of Eamonn Faulkner of Dromena Road, Castlebellingham, Co Louth

Suddenly, at home. Eamonn, beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary. Predeceased by his sister Marie and brothers Paddy and Dessie. Eamonn, husband of Barbara (née Maher) and devoted and loving father of Norma Jean, Bonnie, Patrick, Mandy, Patricia and Carly.

Sadly missed by his family, his much loved thirteen grandchildren Kerri, Sorcha, Connor, Alisha, Aoife, Vanessa, Sadhbh, Jessica, Jamie, Dominic, Sofia, Layla and Freddie, brothers Oliver and Sean, sisters Irene and Bernadette, sons-in-law Marc, Brendan, Robbie and Ray, Carly's partner Joe, father-in-law Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, godchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and all he met along the way, especially man’s best friend Bob.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Lisa McNally (née Reenan) of Cherryvale, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth



Suddenly, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 19 February 2022. Lisa, daughter of Tommy and the late Dympna, loving wife of Anthony, devoted mother of Mark, Gary, Ross and Tony, dear granny of Noah, and sister of Annmarie, Rosemary, Brian, Fiona, Thomas and the late Glen.

Lisa will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, grandson, father, brothers, sisters, Mark’s partner Maxine, Gary’s partner Jade, Ross's partner Ava, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

House strictly private.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Colin Quinn of Braganstown, Castlebellingham, Co Louth

Suddenly, in Melbourne, Australia, on 3 February 2022. Colin, beloved son of Rosaleen (née Casey) and the late Sean. Predeceased by his grandparents Harry and Claire Quinn and Michael and Peg Casey and aunts Brenda, Margaret and Eileen.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, brothers Martin and Ian, sister Orla (Murphy), Colin’s partner Makayla, brother-in-law Martin, sister-in-law Hestor, Ian’s partner Ciara, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in Ireland and Australia.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Francis (Francie) McKeown of Channonrock, Dundalk, Inniskeen, Louth, A91 VN53/ Inniskeen, Monaghan

Peacefully at Glencarron Nursing Home, Surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Jim. Sadly missed by his wife sarah and his sister Kathleen and brother Eddie, his son Francis Jnr and his daughters Danna and Carol and his daughter in law Grainne and sons in law Joe and Christy and his grandchildren.

Reposing at his son Francis Jnr's residence from 6pm this evening Saturday Channonrock, Dundalk (Inniskeen) Co Louth A91VN53.

Leaving his son Francis Jnr's residence Monday morning at 10:20 for funeral Mass in Mary Mother of Mercy Chapel Inniskeen at 11am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace