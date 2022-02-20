Search

20 Feb 2022

'Mojo Mickybo' comes to An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk this March

Belfast playwright Owen McCafferty's play 'Mojo Mickybo'

'Mojo Mickybo' comes to An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk this March

'Mojo Mickybo' comes to An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk this March

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

20 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

If you're looking for something a little different to do on St Patrick’s Day, a trip to the theatre to experience a play about a friendship between two boys growing up in Belfast in the 1970’s, may be the ideal option.

Owen McCafferty’s play ‘Mojo Mickybo’ tells the story of a friendship that at first is immune to the sectarian violence taking place around them, but which nonetheless is ultimately destroyed by it. 

This is pure storytelling with Bruiser’s dynamic physicality, providing opportunity for a new generation of theatre-goers to experience Belfast’s most treasured, living playwright, and to consider that Mojo and Mickybo represent the division of a benighted country that has spent a century at war with itself. 

“The reason the play is seen through the eyes of children is that I wanted to show the absurdity of sectarianism. And I thought the best way to do that was through the innocence of children", says Owen McCafferty.

Tickets are €16 / €14 + €1.50 booking fee per ticket and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media