'Mojo Mickybo' comes to An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk this March

If you're looking for something a little different to do on St Patrick’s Day, a trip to the theatre to experience a play about a friendship between two boys growing up in Belfast in the 1970’s, may be the ideal option.

Owen McCafferty’s play ‘Mojo Mickybo’ tells the story of a friendship that at first is immune to the sectarian violence taking place around them, but which nonetheless is ultimately destroyed by it.

This is pure storytelling with Bruiser’s dynamic physicality, providing opportunity for a new generation of theatre-goers to experience Belfast’s most treasured, living playwright, and to consider that Mojo and Mickybo represent the division of a benighted country that has spent a century at war with itself.

“The reason the play is seen through the eyes of children is that I wanted to show the absurdity of sectarianism. And I thought the best way to do that was through the innocence of children", says Owen McCafferty.

Tickets are €16 / €14 + €1.50 booking fee per ticket and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie