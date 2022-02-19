Search

19 Feb 2022

Louth organisations welcome return of people volunteering

Louth Volunteer Centre

Louth organisations welcome return of people volunteering

Louth organisations welcome return of people volunteering

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

Louth Volunteer Centre is now back open to the public from their offices at County Hall and Manager Kayleigh Mulligan has said that “with over 40 new volunteer opportunities posted on I-VOL, the National Volunteering Database, from Louth organisations recently, it is clear that volunteering is re-opening and organisations are keen to welcome volunteers back”.

Louth Volunteer Centre is open to the public from 9.30am to 5pm Monday, Wednesday & Thursday in Dundalk and can be accessed at any time at www.volunteerlouth.ie.

While there was a slow start to January, despite the easing of government COVID-19 restrictions, there are now a wide variety of roles available for potential volunteers to view on I-VOL and in particular a strong return to in-person volunteering.

“It is clear from the breadth of new roles available that there is a big demand for new volunteers within community groups and it is great to see so many services re-engaging with volunteering”, says Kayleigh. Examples of roles currently available include; volunteer youth workers, befriending services, office administration, tidy towns, fund raising and Special Olympics.

Louth Community Volunteers

Louth Volunteer Centre are also registering volunteers for the new Louth Community Volunteers programme. Launched last September by the Minister of State for Charities Joe O’Brien, the programme gives volunteers a great opportunity to get involved in their local community by supporting local events and initiatives while also supporting more urgent needs that arise unexpectedly.

The programme will help organisations respond effectively to needs in our communities by allowing them to engage enthusiastic, local Community Volunteers who have raised their hand to say they want to get involved and help out.  

Louth Community Volunteers began their volunteering last Christmas Day when they visited people across the county that had been identified as not having a visit or a dinner on Christmas Day. 

Louth Volunteer Centre also host regular online information sessions for volunteers, the next of which will be taking place on Saturday 12th March at 11am. 

To get involved in Louth Community Volunteers, or to find out more about volunteering in general please visit www.volunteerlouth.ie or call Louth Volunteer Centre on 042 9392934. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media