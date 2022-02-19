Louth organisations welcome return of people volunteering

Louth Volunteer Centre is now back open to the public from their offices at County Hall and Manager Kayleigh Mulligan has said that “with over 40 new volunteer opportunities posted on I-VOL, the National Volunteering Database, from Louth organisations recently, it is clear that volunteering is re-opening and organisations are keen to welcome volunteers back”.

Louth Volunteer Centre is open to the public from 9.30am to 5pm Monday, Wednesday & Thursday in Dundalk and can be accessed at any time at www.volunteerlouth.ie.

While there was a slow start to January, despite the easing of government COVID-19 restrictions, there are now a wide variety of roles available for potential volunteers to view on I-VOL and in particular a strong return to in-person volunteering.

“It is clear from the breadth of new roles available that there is a big demand for new volunteers within community groups and it is great to see so many services re-engaging with volunteering”, says Kayleigh. Examples of roles currently available include; volunteer youth workers, befriending services, office administration, tidy towns, fund raising and Special Olympics.

Louth Community Volunteers

Louth Volunteer Centre are also registering volunteers for the new Louth Community Volunteers programme. Launched last September by the Minister of State for Charities Joe O’Brien, the programme gives volunteers a great opportunity to get involved in their local community by supporting local events and initiatives while also supporting more urgent needs that arise unexpectedly.

The programme will help organisations respond effectively to needs in our communities by allowing them to engage enthusiastic, local Community Volunteers who have raised their hand to say they want to get involved and help out.

Louth Community Volunteers began their volunteering last Christmas Day when they visited people across the county that had been identified as not having a visit or a dinner on Christmas Day.

Louth Volunteer Centre also host regular online information sessions for volunteers, the next of which will be taking place on Saturday 12th March at 11am.

To get involved in Louth Community Volunteers, or to find out more about volunteering in general please visit www.volunteerlouth.ie or call Louth Volunteer Centre on 042 9392934.