Louth County Council make sandbags available due to flooding risk
Louth County Council say they have made sandbags available in "strategic places across the county" to combat flooding that may arise due to predicted high tides and storm surges.
Louth County Council wishes to advise that because of predicted high tides and storm surges there is a risk of flooding in parts of Louth in the coming days.
The local authority says that the risk of flooding is highest today around noon in Dundalk and Drogheda.
Areas in Dundalk prone to flooding include:
Sandbags are available in the following locations in Dundalk and north Louth:
Dundalk:
Areas in Drogheda prone to flooding include:
Sandbags are available in Drogheda in the following places:
Sandbags are available in strategic locations throughout the county:— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) February 18, 2022
Dundalk •Machinery Yard •Town Hall Yard •Bush• Blackrock
Drogheda •LCC Greenlanes yard•North Quay at Mayorality St jct •Wellington Quay at Bru•Ship St.•Ushers Corner •Queensborough#StormEunice #louth pic.twitter.com/JxtRN3qRaI
