18 Feb 2022

Louth County Council make sandbags available due to flooding risk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

18 Feb 2022 11:40 AM

Louth County Council say they have made sandbags available in "strategic places across the county" to combat flooding that may arise due to predicted high tides and storm surges.

Louth County Council wishes to advise that because of predicted high tides and storm surges there is a risk of flooding in parts of Louth in the coming days. 

The local authority says that the risk of flooding is highest today around noon in Dundalk and Drogheda.

Areas in Dundalk prone to flooding include:

  • The Inner Relief Road
  • Fairgreen Road
  • Newry Road
  • Blackrock, Main Street,
  • Annagassan, Coast Rd

Sandbags are available in the following locations in Dundalk and north Louth:

Dundalk:

  • Machinery Yard
  • Town Hall Yard
  • Bush
  • Blackrock

Areas in Drogheda prone to flooding include:

  • The Marsh Road
  • Ship Street
  • Baltray Road
  • Wellington Quay
  • Usher’s Corner
  • Merchant/North Quay.

Sandbags are available in Drogheda in the following places:

  • LCC Greenlanes yard
  • North Quay at Mayorality St jct
  • Wellington Quay at Bru
  • Ship St.
  • Ushers Corner
  • Queensborough

Local News

