Water outages in parts of Dundalk today
Irish Water have announced this morning that repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Lennon Melia Terrace, Lennon Melia Court, Coulter Place, Lismullen Grove, Lios Dubh, Moorland Road, Armagh Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas in Co. Louth.
Works are scheduled to take place from 10am until 6pm on Friday 18 February. A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.
Irish Water recommend that users allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.
Irish Water say they wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
