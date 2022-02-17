Louth County Council warn of possible flooding in Dundalk

Fairgreen Road in Dundalk
Louth County Council are advising the public today that because of predicted high tides and storm surges there is a risk of flooding in parts of Louth in the coming days. In preparation for the impending Storm Eunice, Louth County Council Severe Weather Assessment Team met today to assess the situation and to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place.
The Council says that the risk of flooding is highest on Friday 18 February around noon in Dundalk and Drogheda. Areas in Dundalk prone to flooding include:
Areas in Drogheda prone to flooding include:
In the event of flooding occurring, the Council is urging the public to avoid these areas and to exercise extreme caution and take due care. Sand bags are available in strategic locations throughout the county:
Dundalk
Drogheda
Scoil Naomh Colmcille pupils protest at Leinster House against lack of Special Needs Assistants (Pic: Senator John McGahon)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.