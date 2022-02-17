Search

17 Feb 2022

Louth County Council warn of possible flooding in Dundalk

Storm Eunice

Fairgreen Road in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

17 Feb 2022 9:30 PM

Louth County Council are advising the public today that because of predicted high tides and storm surges there is a risk of flooding in parts of Louth in the coming days. In preparation for the impending Storm Eunice, Louth County Council Severe Weather Assessment Team met today to assess the situation and to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place.

The Council says that the risk of flooding is highest on Friday 18 February around noon in Dundalk and Drogheda. Areas in Dundalk prone to flooding include:

  • The Inner Relief Road
  • Fairgreen Road
  • Newry Road
  • Blackrock, Main Street,
  • Annagassan, Coast Rd

Areas in Drogheda prone to flooding include:

  • The Marsh Road
  • Ship Street
  • Baltray Road
  • Wellington Quay
  • Usher’s Corner
  • Merchant/North Quay

In the event of flooding occurring, the Council is urging the public to avoid these areas and to exercise extreme caution and take due care. Sand bags are available in strategic locations throughout the county:

Dundalk

  • Machinery Yard
  • Dundalk Town Council Yard
  • Bush
  • Blackrock (along the promenade)

Drogheda

  • LCC Greenlanes yard
  • North Quay at Mayorality St junction
  • Wellington Quay at Bru
  • Ship Street
  • Ushers Corner  
  • Queensborough

