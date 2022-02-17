Works planned at Stephenstown Pond
A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council, seeking permission for works at Stephenstown Pond in Knockbridge, Co Louth.
Stephenstown Pond Trust Limited are seeking permission for alterations to the existing entrance, consisting of widening the existing entrance and all associated site works, at the local nature park.
The site of Stephenstown Pond, includes the location of a Protected Structure -Burns Cottage. According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH), this was the home of Agnes Burns, sister of celebrated Scottish poet Robert Burns. In its appraisal, NIAH says that "the long low form of the building is enhanced by the balanced proportions, regularly placed openings and round-headed door opening."
A decision is due on this application by 5 April, with submissions due by 15 March.
Clem Walshe, Men's PRO; Sean Hession, Men's Honorary Secretary; Ciara Matthews, Manager, Centra Blackrock; and Eoin Doohan, Captain, at the launch of Centra's sponsorship of the Dundalk Winter Series
The cheque was recently presented to Mick Finan, Chairman of the Soup Kitchen committee, by Jim Mc Eneaney ONE and Neil O'Malley IPPCC
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.