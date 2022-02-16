PHOTOS: Beautiful Dundalk home on private elevated site

New to the market from REA Gunne Property, "Heywood", a detached bungalow, set back from the road on a private, elevated site, is a lovingly maintained family home located on the Carrick Road, Dundalk. It is in one of Dundalk's most highly sought after addresses, within easy reach of the town centre and a wealth of amenities, both social and essential for everyday living. Dundalk train station is just a short walk away.
Location, space, privacy and delightful gardens - this superb home has it all. The guide price is €395,000. Contact REA Gunne Property on 042 9335500 for more information.
