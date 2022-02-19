Louth creative talent to feature at this year's Showcase Ireland

Photo: Representing Louth at Showcase 2022 are local makers Caóilfíonn Murphy O’Hanlon of Cushla of Gullion, Maria Morgan of Esker Fields, Niamh Gillespie of Tidings, Designer Sophie Hunter and Lisa Heeney of AromaBuff. Supported by Sarah Mallon and Riona McCoy of Local Enterprise Office Louth. Photographer: Jenny Callanan

Showcase is back at the RDS from 27th February – 2nd March. “This event is an incredible opportunity for Ireland’s designers and makers to connect with buyers from all over the world”, explains Sarah Mallon from Louth’s Local Enterprise Office.

“They know that they will find the very best of Irish design and crafts at Showcase. This year we are delighted to have five superb makers from Louth displaying at Showcase”, she adds.

Louth County Council and the Local Enterprise Office Louth will use the event to showcase five emerging creative businesses from Louth.

Esker Fields, founded by Maria Morgan, is a range of natural skincare products inspired by nature. Each product is made using natural ingredients and pure essential oils. They improving the appearance of skin, relieve stress and anxiety, ease muscle aches and aid sleep. Visit Eskerfields.ie to learn more.

Visual artist Caóilfhíonn Murphy O’Hanlon creates stunning wall art and home accessories celebrating the myth, magic and rugged beauty of Irish landscapes. Her pieces hang in homes all over the world, using memories and nostalgia to evoke memories of home. Visit cushlaofgullion.com to see her work.

Tidings is a luxury fashion accessories brand, created by Niamh Gillespie. Her works tell stories, each one a statement of positivity, dreamy optimism in a luxury, spirited silk garment. From stunning scarves to suave pocket squares, Niamh’s vibrant, colourful collection is a gift of optimism in complicated times. See for yourself on tidings.ie

Lisa Heeney’s AromaBuff collection of balms, oils and butters smell good, feel good and do good. Designed for both men and women, the collection aims to support daily physical and mental wellness by incorporating aromatherapy fragrances into every day life. Aromatherapist. Lisa has also created a special collection to support women during pregnancy. Discover AromaBuff here: aromabuff.com

Millner Sophie Hunter has a stellar reputation for headpieces. But at Showcase 2022, she will present her stunning home collection of framed botanicals and feathers. Sophie responsibly sources, presses and frames each piece to capture and celebrate the simply beauty of nature. Discover more on: instagram.com/sophiehunterdesign

In addition, other Louth designers exhibiting in the Showcase Design and Craft Council zone include print-maker Martina Scott Designs and Garrett Mallon Jewellery.

Riona McCoy of LEO Louth says, “Buyers at Showcase are looking for unique, handcrafted, Irish products to sell to their customers all over the world”. She adds, “We are so proud of the local enterprises that are attending Showcase this year and hope that this events opens up new opportunities for them and their products.”

Discover more about this year’s Showcase event on: www.showcaseireland.com