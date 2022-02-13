Search

13 Feb 2022

PHOTOS: Stunning home in Ballybarrack Dundalk goes on sale

5-bedroom detached house

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

13 Feb 2022 12:00 PM

Use the Next > above to go through gallery

This luxury detached residence and separate garage in Ballybarrack, just outside Dundalk, is spread out over C.3,842 sq.ft, with a separate gym and swim spa with a four seat Jacuzzi all providing a unique proposition to any buyer.

With a beautiful sweeping stairway up to the front door it really has the wow factor; on entering the property you will see that it is a very unique house set out over a number of split levels, on the lower ground level you have two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

On the next level you have a large open plan kitchen living area with a walk in pantry, utility room, WC, second sitting room and 1st bedroom. Then up to the next split level you have the master suite with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite and the 5th bedroom. On the first floor you have a large playroom, Shower room and office. It also has beautiful sash triple glazed windows and air to water heating.

Ballybarrack is only a 5 minute drive to the M1 Dublin/Belfast motorway and is in close proximity to Dundalk town with its endless selection of shops, retail parks, shopping centres, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, bars, secondary schools, third level institute and all other necessary services and amenities.

Blue Sky are the selling agents for this fabulous home, with a guide price of €650,000. Contact Jacqueline for further information.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media