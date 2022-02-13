PHOTOS: Stunning home in Ballybarrack Dundalk goes on sale

Use the Next > above to go through gallery

This luxury detached residence and separate garage in Ballybarrack, just outside Dundalk, is spread out over C.3,842 sq.ft, with a separate gym and swim spa with a four seat Jacuzzi all providing a unique proposition to any buyer.

With a beautiful sweeping stairway up to the front door it really has the wow factor; on entering the property you will see that it is a very unique house set out over a number of split levels, on the lower ground level you have two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

On the next level you have a large open plan kitchen living area with a walk in pantry, utility room, WC, second sitting room and 1st bedroom. Then up to the next split level you have the master suite with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite and the 5th bedroom. On the first floor you have a large playroom, Shower room and office. It also has beautiful sash triple glazed windows and air to water heating.

Ballybarrack is only a 5 minute drive to the M1 Dublin/Belfast motorway and is in close proximity to Dundalk town with its endless selection of shops, retail parks, shopping centres, cinemas, restaurants, cafes, bars, secondary schools, third level institute and all other necessary services and amenities.

Blue Sky are the selling agents for this fabulous home, with a guide price of €650,000. Contact Jacqueline for further information.