Appeal lodged against granting of planning for 20 new homes in Dundalk

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála, against the decision to grant planning for the construction of 20 new homes off the Avenue Road in Dundalk, in a mix of apartments and houses.

The go ahead was given to McParland Bros Builders Ltd on 7 January, for the development at a site, which would be accessed through the Medebawn housing estate on the Avenue Road.

Submissions were made to Louth County Council at the time, opposing the granting of permission for this development, including from the residents of Medebawn.

The planned 20 unit development comprises three duplex apartment blocks, each comprising two two-bed apartments at ground floor level; one three-bed apartment at first floor and second floor level and one four-bed apartment at first and second level. It also comprises two terraced blocks, each comprising four two-storey, three-bed dwelling houses.

The appeal against the granting of permission was made on 2 February by a third party, Bernard and Sharleen Morgan. The case is due to be decided by 7 June 2022.