Search

09 Feb 2022

Dowdallshill Graveyard to be kept clear of fences confirms Louth County Council

Dundalk Municipal District February meeting

Dowdallshill Graveyard to be kept clear of fences confirms Louth County Council

Dowdallshill Graveyard to be kept clear of fences confirms Louth County Council

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 Feb 2022 8:30 PM

Dowdallshill Graveyard is a lawn cemetery that is supposed to be kept clear of fences, Louth County Council have confirmed, and it will look to writing out to plot owners to clarify this with them, Dundalk councillors were told at the Dundalk Municipal District February meeting.

Cllr Maeve Yore raised the matter at the February meeting, where she asked the executive to confirm it, when someone buys a plot in Dowdallshill Graveyard, that the terms and conditions say that no fences are allowed on the grave in the lawn cemetery.

Cllr Yore told members at the meeting that she has had "numerous representations", about people who are erecting fences at the plots, as well as seats and other items on them in some places. She asked if the Council could send out letters to the plot owners in relation to this.

The Dundalk councillor explained that she, Cllr Edel Corrigan, Cllr Conor Keelan and Cllr Sean Kelly, are part of the Dowdallshill working group, which has seen "great progress" in its works. She added that she wanted to express her appreciation and say well done to Ian Durnin, the engineer they were dealing with for all the work at the graveyard.

Cllr Yore further added that they intend reseeding the lawn cemetary and level it off, and that there are path laid, including shingle paths at the front. "There's great work being done", Cllr Yore remarked and added, "it has to be one rule for all".

In response, Senior Executive Officer, Willie Walsh, confirmed that Dowdallshill Graveyard is a lawn cemetary that is supposed to be kept clear. He added that they would look to writing out to plot owners confirming this.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media