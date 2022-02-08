Search

08 Feb 2022

Dundalk student a winner at annual science Olympiad

European Olympiad of Experimental Science

Dundalk student a winner at Irish European Olympiad of Experimental Science

5th year student Sarah McGovern has been awarded a Round 2 bronze medal in the Biology section of the Irish European Olympiad of Experimental Science

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Feb 2022 1:30 PM

The strong tradition of achievement in STEM subjects in St Vincent’s Secondary School in Dundalk continues, with the news that 5th year student Sarah McGovern has been awarded a Round 2 bronze medal in the Biology section of the Irish European Olympiad of Experimental Science. 

Sarah was one of 230 students from across Ireland who took part in Round 1 and one of forty to qualify for Round 2. Round 2 consisted of a three hour test and Sarah came in the top 6 and was awarded a bronze medal. Sarah has now been invited to take part in a practical training and assessment session in DCU during February midterm.

"This is a fantastic achievement in such a prestigious competition", say staff at St Vincent's. The entire school community and her science teacher, Ms. Clodagh Cassin, they say, congratulates Sarah on this "amazing achievement". 

The European Olympiad of Experimental Science (EOES) is an annual science Olympiad for young people from the European Union. In bringing together gifted students, the EOES competition challenges and stimulates these students to expand their talents and to promote their future careers as scientists. 

St Vincent's Secondary School say they wish Sarah well as she competes to be selected for the three-student team who will represent Ireland in the EOES.

Local News

