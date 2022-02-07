Search

07 Feb 2022

Cllr Reilly pushes for promotion of Faughart's heritage

Cllr Reilly presents framed St Brigid's cross to Cathaoirleach Of Dundalk Municipal District

Cllr Reilly sees promotion of Faughart's heritage as a main objective

Cllr Reilly presents framed St Brigid's cross to Cathaoirleach Of Dundalk Municipal District, Cllr Maria Doyle

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

07 Feb 2022 2:08 PM

To mark St Brigid's day, Faughart based Cllr John Reilly presented a framed St Brigid's cross to Cathaoirleach Of Dundalk Municipal District, Cllr Maria Doyle. Cllr Reilly says he is delighted to see St Brigid's becoming a national holiday from next year on.

Cllr Reilly says that one of his objectives when becoming a councillor, was the promotion of tourism and heritage in the area. Living close to the shrine, he says his family has always had a deep spiritual connection with St Brigid. "The parish of Faughart, he says, is teeming with heritage and history from St Brigids shrine and Faughart graveyard, the burial ground of Edward De Bruce, to Urnai Graveyard and Roche Castle."

Cllr Reilly says intends to invite the fifth year history students of Kerry Moran's class from St Vincent's Secondary School, to a history tour out to the hill of Faughart to view St Brigid's well and the shrine. He hopes to incorporate Urnai Graveyard and Roche Castle into this heritage visit. With the help and backing of Louth County Council, Reilly says he hopes to invite all the secondary schools in the area on their own tour of the history areas of north Louth in the coming months.

To promote St Brigid's day, Cllr Reilly has given every Louth County Councillor a St Brigid's cross. He hopes this holiday will gain the recognition it deserves and in the future will hopefully gain more visitors and tourism promotion.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media