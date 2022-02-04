Childline make urgent appeal for volunteers in Louth

Childline have made an urgent appeal this week, for volunteers for the Childline listening service in Louth.

The Childline service, provided by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC), is always available to any child and young person across Ireland who would like to talk about any topic on their mind. Childline is free to contact, confidential and non-judgmental and can be reached online, by text or by phone.

All Childline volunteers are trained to listen and to and empower young people over phone call, text and online chat. Each Childline volunteer completes a weekly four-hour shift.

Volunteers with the service come from all walks of life and are united by one common purpose: to help ensure no child or young person in Ireland has to face their challenges alone. An excellent team spirit and sense of support prevails at Childline units. Volunteers receive full training in advance of answering their first contact and ongoing support and upskilling thereafter.

To find out more information on becoming a Childline volunteer in Drogheda and helping the service to listen to children and young people, see ispcc.ie/volunteer-childline or email volunteerrecruitment@ispcc.ie