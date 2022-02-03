PHOTOS: Minister Harris visits Scoil Uí Mhuirí in Dunleer

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, visited Scoil Uí Mhuirí in Dunleer on Wednesday.
The purpose of the visit was to chat with Leaving Cert students on the updated CAO application options, which now includes Further Education & Apprenticeship options as well as the traditional 3rd level choices. The Minister also discussed the plan for this year's Leaving Cert exams with the students.
The Minister provided clarity on this year's Leaving Cert exams, assuring the students that they will not be at a disadvantage with the new plan.
The Minister was also presented with a handcrafted pen by Tadhg O ‘Brien, who was awarded Foroige Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021.
