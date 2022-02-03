Search

04 Feb 2022

Traffic light sequence at Hill St in Dundalk questioned by Cllr Kelly

Dundalk Municipal District February meeting

Traffic light sequence at Hill St in Dundalk questioned by Cllr Kelly

Traffic light sequence at Hill St in Dundalk questioned by Cllr Kelly

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

03 Feb 2022 7:30 PM

A change of the sequencing of the traffic lights at Hill Street in Dundalk was questioned by Cllr Sean Kelly at the Dundalk Municipal District February meeting, who told the meeting that the new sequence was causing traffic build up and delays on the Dublin Road.

Cllr Kelly told the meeting that the sequence has changed, affecting the filter light that allows drivers to take a right turn onto the Avenue Road.

When previously the sequence would start with the filter light allowing traffic turn right, followed by the green light allowing traffic to drive straight ahead towards Dublin Street, the filter light now turns green at the end of the sequence.

Cllr Kelly told the meeting that this was leading to delays as people who were waiting to turn right were blocking traffic trying to drive straight ahead, and asked if the sequence could be reverted to the way it previously ran.

In response, Senior Executive Engineer Martin McCreesh told the members that he could not guarantee that the sequence would be changed back, as there must have been a reason for changing it in the first place. He added however, that he would check with the relevant engineer to find out more and see what might be done.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media