Defibrillator installed in Dundalk in memory of man who passed away

A man whose father passed away following a cardiac arrest on a garage forecourt in Dundalk, decided to raise the money to buy and install a defibrillator on the garage forecourt in memory of his father.

Micéal Hinchey went into cardiac arrest on the forecourt at Centra on the Castletown Road in Dundalk in December 2019 and unfortunately passed away.

His son Niall, made the decision last year to raise the money to buy and install a defibrillator on the Centra forecourt, to remember his father.

With the help of his brothers, John and Christopher, and their family, they managed to raise enough to buy the defibrillator. Paddy O'Hanlon of Centra on the Castletown Road told the Dundalk Democrat, that they also made a donation towards the defibrillator and also agreed to purchase the cabinet.

The installation of the defibrillator was completed last week, along with an accompanying plaque in memory of Micéal.

Owner of the Centra, Colin Fee has since pledged to fit a defibrillator at each of his four shops in town - Centra Castletown Rd, Centra Greenacres, Maxol Dublin Rd, and also Maxol Avenue Rd, where a defibrillator was fitted before Christmas.

Dundalk Credit Union and Dundalk Lions Club, who are already involved in fitting other defibrillators around Dundalk and organising training have both supported this cause.