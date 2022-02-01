Search

02 Feb 2022

Defibrillator installed in Dundalk in memory of man who passed away

Store owner pledges to fit defibrillator at each of his shops in Dundalk

Defibrillator installed in Dundalk in memory of man who passed away

Colin Fee, company owner, and Niall Hinchey after the defibrillator and plaque for Micéal were installed at Centra on the Castletown Rd

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

01 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

A man whose father passed away following a cardiac arrest on a garage forecourt in Dundalk, decided to raise the money to buy and install a defibrillator on the garage forecourt in memory of his father.

Micéal Hinchey went into cardiac arrest on the forecourt at Centra on the Castletown Road in Dundalk in December 2019 and unfortunately passed away.

His son Niall, made the decision last year to raise the money to buy and install a defibrillator on the Centra forecourt, to remember his father.

With the help of his brothers, John and Christopher, and their family, they managed to raise enough to buy the defibrillator. Paddy O'Hanlon of Centra on the Castletown Road told the Dundalk Democrat, that they also made a donation towards the defibrillator and also agreed to purchase the cabinet. 

The installation of the defibrillator was completed last week, along with an accompanying plaque in memory of Micéal. 

Owner of the Centra, Colin Fee has since pledged to fit a defibrillator at each of his four shops in town - Centra Castletown Rd, Centra Greenacres, Maxol Dublin Rd, and also Maxol Avenue Rd, where a defibrillator was fitted before Christmas. 

Dundalk Credit Union and Dundalk Lions Club, who are already involved in fitting other defibrillators around Dundalk and organising training have both supported this cause.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media