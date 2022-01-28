Increase in the number of children in homeless accommodation in North East

There was an increase in the number of child dependents accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East in December, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Monthly Homelessness Report for December 2021, released today.

Ten families, comprising 12 adults and 27 children were recorded as homeless in the North East, which comprises Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, in December according to the report. While this is the same number of families as November 2021, the number of child dependents was lower, with 13 adults and 21 child dependents being recorded as homeless in November.

There was no change in the number of homeless adults who accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East in December, with 82 being reported.

Of the 82 adults, 10 were aged 18-24 years old; 46 aged 25-44; 20 aged 45-64 and six aged 65 and over. 61 were male and 21 were female.

Nationally, 6,463 adults were reported as homeless in the last week of December 2021, down from 6,551 the month previously. 1,077 families with 2,451 child dependents were also reported in this month's figures. This gives a total of 8,914 homeless people in December and is a decrease of 185 people on the November 2021 figures.

Peter McVerry Trust, the national housing and homeless charity, has said that it welcomes a slight decrease in the number of people recorded in the official homeless figures. This is the first decrease in the monthly national homeless figures since last May.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said, “Any decrease of the number of people in homelessness is to be welcomed. December is typically one of the busiest months for the homeless sector so it’s positive to see even a small drop, it moves us in the right direction.”

“We need to continue to work with our partners and local authorities to deliver not only additional emergency accommodation, but also long-term social housing solutions."

He continued, “Peter McVerry Trust is committed to expanding our Housing First programme under the Government’s recently published Housing First National Implementation Plan for 2022-2026 – giving entrenched rough sleepers not only the key to their own door but also the supports they need to keep maintain and retain their tenancy. Housing First is key to the long-term reduction of homelessness.

“Peter McVerry Trust is also working to deliver more social housing across Ireland through the regeneration of derelict or vacant buildings. These properties, located in the heart of rural towns, provide great opportunities to rejuvenate local communities and deliver sustainable pathways for people out of homelessness."