Dundalk Chamber to host major cross border Brexit conference

A major cross-border trade conference, jointly hosted by Newry and Dundalk Chambers and sponsored by InterTradeIreland will focus on sustaining and building cross border cooperation and trade.

The event is being held virtually on Wednesday 9th March (9am to 1pm).

Case studies will demonstrate how businesses, both North and South, have overcome significant challenges, using the supports available to navigate the changes in trade flows and identify opportunities for growth.

Government Ministers and Senior Council Officials from both sides of the border will set out their priorities for the region.

PRO of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Paddy Malone said:

“Our objective is to demonstrate the strength of cooperation that exists within the border economy despite the challenges of Brexit.

“Businesses need to plan ahead.

“The conference programme includes a number of key specialists who will provide practical advice and support for border businesses.

“This region is well set to develop given the priority afforded to it from the 2040 Plan; The M1 Corridor and the Shared Island initiatives of the Government.”

Speaking at the launch of the conference, CEO of Newry Chamber of Commerce & Trade, Tony McKeown said:

“The dramatic increase in cross-border trade throughout 2021, demonstrates the strong collaboration between business in NI and RoI.

“For businesses interested in trading cross-border, this is a must attend conference. It is an exciting time for the Newry/ Dundalk regions particularly, as we are set to benefit from hundreds of millions of pounds’ worth of investment through a number of initiatives including the Belfast Region City Deal and Peace Plus funding.”

CEO of InterTradeIreland, Margaret Hearty said:

“InterTradeIreland is delighted to continue to sponsor the Newry & Dundalk Chamber’s annual cross-border conference.

“This year’s event which focuses on sustaining and building cross-border cooperation and trade will provide valuable insights, advice and guidance to businesses who are adjusting to the new normal in a post-Brexit and Covid climate.

“At InterTradeIreland we’re supporting recovery and growth for businesses through our Trade and Innovation programmes.

“This includes our dedicated Brexit Advisory Service who continue to keep businesses informed and offer post-Brexit supports and advice,” she said.

The conference is also supported by Louth County Council, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, and Louth Enterprise Office.

Other speakers include Newry & Mourne Co-Operative & Enterprise Agency, Across Borders Consulting, Meath Enterprise Office, DKIT and the Southern Regional College. MC for the conference will be Journalist Mark Simpson.

The conference is FREE and booking is essential through the websites of Newry Chamber and Dundalk Chamber.