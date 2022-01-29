Search

29 Jan 2022

Carlingford all set for Féile na Tána this February

8th edition of the festival takes place on 5-6 February 2022

Julie Fowlis will hold the workshop on singing at Féile na Tána

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

29 Jan 2022 1:30 PM

Féile na Tána are delighted to announce another wonderful festival on the first weekend in February, packed with workshops and performances for their eighth edition.

The festival is based in Carlingford, Co. Louth, and is renowned for presenting the finest exponents of Irish traditional music, song and dance each year.  This year, due to the pandemic, they have decided to revert to an online version, offering 15 prerecorded workshops in a range of instruments, singing and sean nos dance. 

This edition also brings two concerts which are free for all to view on YouTube - a tutors concert on Saturday evening and a special young musicians concert on Sunday afternoon featuring talented young players from Co. Louth and beyond.

Available workshops for 2022 are:

  • Fidil ard-rang / Fiddle advanced - Bríd Harper
  • Fidil mean-rang / Fiddle intermediate - Zoë Conway
  • Feadóg ard-rang / Whistle advanced - Mary Bergin
  • Feadóg meán-rang / Whistle intermediate - Des Cafferkey
  • Píob Uilleann  / Uilleann Pipes - Mick O Brien
  • Cláirseach / Harp - Cormac De Barra
  • Fliúit / Flute - Kevin Crawford
  • Bosca / Accordian [C#/D Box] - Máirtín Ó Connor
  • Consairtín / Concertina - Caitlín Nic Gabhann
  • Amhráin / Singing -  Julie Fowlis
  • Bainseó / Banjo - Gerry 'Banjo' O'Connor
  • Bodhrán - Jim Higgins
  • Giotár / Guitar - John Mc Intyre
  • Basúcaí / Bouzouki - Éamon Doorley
  • Damhsa Sean nós / Sean nós dancing - Edwina Guckian


Each of the world-renowned tutors has prepared a video workshop specially for Féile na Tána with a mix of chat about technique, ornamentation, and some tunes to keep you busy!

The workshops are between 30 and 45 minutes long and have been pre-recorded and edited. Attendees will be able to access the video for 1 month, and can start and stop at the touch of a button.

Students can also use the slower speed button in YouTube to assist learning if required. Workshops are available for a reduced online rate of €20 with thanks to Arts Council Ireland.

To book, click here or visit the website, www.feilenatana.com

Don't miss our Tutor's Concert at 7pm on Saturday 5th Feb - Shared live online on the Féile na Tána Facebook and YouTube channel. Free for all to view, it is a specially curated and edited pre-recorded video featuring all the tutors.

Another highlight of Féile na Tána is the very special Festival Concert on Sunday 6 February at 4pm, which will be shared live online on the Féile na Tána Facebook and YouTube channel. The concert features pre-recorded and edited footage of outstanding young musicians from the locality and around Ireland.

Organisers of Féile na Tána say they would like to thank Create Louth and The Arts Council for their support, particularly this year.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

