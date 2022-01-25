Irish Water advise customers supplied by Greenmount PWS of temporary disruption to supply

Irish Water and Louth County Council are advising customers supplied by Greenmount Public Water Scheme, that they may experience temporary disruption to supply such as low water pressure and outages, following operational issues at the plant. Works are ongoing to resolve the issue however production capacity and reservoir levels have been reduced.

Areas affected include Castlebellingham, Dunleer, Annagassan and surrounding areas. A map of the impacted area is available on the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie.

Alternative water supplies in the form of intermediate bulk containers (IBC) will continue to be in place at the following locations until 9:00pm this evening. The IBCs may be offsite for short periods if refilling is required during the day;

The Church Car Park, Kilsaran

Car Park at the Garda station, Dunleer

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil and cool the water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Customers should follow HSE and government COVID-19 advice in relation to social distancing and mask wearing when collecting water from tankers.

Bottled water will be provided for vulnerable customers who are registered on this supply in adherence with current HSE advice. Irish Water are asking vulnerable customers or those who have concerns to contact their customer care team, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Michael Cunniffe, Regional Operations Lead with Irish Water, said: “Irish Water acknowledges the impact this disruption has on the local community and we would like to reassure impacted customers that our operational experts are working to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible. We would ask customers who have concerns to contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278.”

Updates area available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website, on Twitter @IWCare and via their customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.