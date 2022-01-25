Vaccinations at Fairways centre cancelled for today

Due to an overnight incident at the Fairways Hotel, today’s vaccination clinics at the Fairways Community Vaccination Centre have been cancelled as a precaution.
The HSE have apologised for any inconvenience caused and are currently contacting people who had appointments scheduled for today.
These appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
LMFM have reported that Dundalk and Ardee fire crews were called to a kitchen fire at the hotel in the early hours of this morning.
Funding for two new pedestrian crossings at Táin Bridge in Dundalk included in the funding allocation for Dundalk
Employers who fail to give good reasons for rejecting requests for home, remote or hybrid working could find themselves before the courts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.