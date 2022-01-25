Water supply to parts of Dundalk to be affected by repair works this week
Irish Water say that hydrant repair works may cause supply disruptions to Hardys Lane, Muirhevena Mor, Avenue Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas on the evening of Wednesday 26 January.
The works are scheduled to take place from 6pm until midnight on Wednesday.
Irish Water say that they recommend that users allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.
To get an update on these works, enter the reference number: LOU00043338 in the search bar on the Irish Water website here.
