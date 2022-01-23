New residents of Halliday Mills in Dundalk receive their keys

The key handover began last week at Halliday Mills in Dundalk, an apartment complex recently renovated by Co-operative Housing Ireland.

Close to 40 individuals received their keys on 18th January 2022. New residents will become Members of Co-operative Housing Ireland, an Approved Housing Body (AHB) which worked closely with Louth County Council to deliver the project.

Elaine McCann received the keys to her new home Image: Conor Healy, Picture it Photography

Elaine McCann (above), one new resident who just received the keys of her new home said, “I’m looking forward to getting space for me and my daughter. It’ll be great to get our own space to do our own thing.”

Another new resident, Leanne Crosby, who also received the keys of her new home said, “I’m looking forward to having my own freedom and getting my own independence. When I got the contact [from the local authority], I was very happy. It’s time I can basically start my life. [I was] living at home with my parents, my brother and sister.”

Halliday Mills is an apartment complex of 85 BER A3 rated one-bed, two-bed and three-bed apartments delivered by CHI in partnership with Louth County Council, with support from the Housing Agency, the Housing Finance agency and the Department of Housing, in response to need in the area.

The complex has been totally refurbished with additions of insulation, new windows and doors, and air-to-water heat pumps, among other features. It has an ideal location as it is situated on the coast, only a 5-minute drive to Dundalk town centre.

CHI is an Approved Housing Body (AHB) and works closely with various stakeholders in the housing sector, including Local Authorities, Government, aspiring homeowners, tenants and developers, to provide high quality social-rented and home ownership co-operative homes across the country.