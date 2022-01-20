Cllr Watters seeks help for Cooley residents with water pressure issue

Cllr Antóin Watters brought up the issue of water pressure in the Cooley area, at the Louth County Council January meeting, telling the meeting that some people were saying that they were getting very little water pressure to their properties.

They had looked into the possibility of getting a grant to sink a well, Cllr Watters told the members, but because the mains water runs by the front of their property however, they do not qualify for a grant.

“So we have a case where they can't get a grant for a well and they can't get enough pressure off the mains supply to run their property, so their kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place", said Cllr Watters.

Cllr Watters asked if there is something the local authority could look to do for these people. He added that it was an essential service that people need and asked if the Council could look at writing to Irish Water. "In 2022 it's not good enough that people aren't getting enough water to their premises", he added.

In response, the meeting heard from Head of Finance and Water Services, Bernie Woods, who asked Cllr Watters send her in the details, as well as logging it with Irish Water and they could look at it from there. She added that unfortunately, because the water mains goes by the properties, they are not entitled to a well grant.