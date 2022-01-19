Louth road gets cleared for sole use of cyclists and pedestrians

Louth road gets cleared by Council for sole use of cyclists and pedestrians
Louth County Council have cleared the old road, running parallel to N1 south of Jonesborough as far as the R132 roundabout and road bridge, for the exclusive use of cyclists & pedestrians.
The local authority shared the news today on its social media channels, explaining that the road is car free since N1 was built but had become overgrown & narrowed with debris.
A major clean up of this 3.7km section of cycleway in January 2022 has left it wide, clean & accessible for active travel users, the Council said.
The operation was carried out by Council Operations Engineers with their motorway partners Globalvia Jons.
