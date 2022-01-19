Deliveroo reveals what Dundalk and Drogheda locals have been eating

Deliveroo, the on-demand food delivery service, launched in Drogheda and Dundalk just under three months ago - and locals already can't get enough of at-home delivery.

New data reveals that Friday at 7pm is the most popular time for people from Dundalk and Drogheda to order a Deliveroo. Further data has shown that Drogheda and Dundalk residents all love American food the most!

Deliveroo takes a look at the top dishes locals are loving in Drogheda and Dundalk since its launch three months ago

Other data reveals that Saturday the night most locals prefer to stay home with a Deliveroo

Dundalk locals can’t get enough of sandwiches with the Large Meal from Subway being the most popular dish in town.

Drogheda locals can’t get enough of chicken with the Southern Fried Chicken Tenders from Shake Dog being the most popular dish

Most popular dishes ordered in Dundalk during the three months on Deliveroo:

Large Meal (footlong sub, a side and a drink) from Subway

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla from Boca Grande

Trilogy Box Meal from KFC

Rolled Ice Cream (2 Flavours) from XXI ICE

Prosciutto e Funghi from Nonna Nenne'



Most popular dishes ordered in Drogheda during the three months on Deliveroo:

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders from Shake Dog

Korean Ramen from Song and Jenn’s Kitchen

Chicken Fillet Burger from Chicken Hut Drogheda

Gravy Burger Box Meal from KFC

Bite Size Pancakes from Five Good Things Cafe



In Dundalk and Drogheda, 86% percent of the restaurants available are local independents, helping to create new revenue streams for homegrown culinary talent.

The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months.

If any restaurants or grocers in Dundalk are wanting to join Deliveroo, they can apply to become a partner.