Search

19 Jan 2022

Cllr Reilly pushing for road safety measures on Kilkerley road

Dundalk Municipal District January meeting

Traffic survey needed for Kilkerley road Cllr Reilly told

Traffic survey needed for Kilkerley road Cllr Reilly told

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

19 Jan 2022

A traffic survey will need to be carried out on the Tankardsrock Road in Kilkerley before any road safety measures can be carried out, councillors heard at the Dundalk Municipal District January meeting.

Cllr John Reilly raised the issue at the meeting, mentioning that he had hoped the traffic survey would have been carried out last year. In repsonse the meeting heard that the council was unable to carry them out in December, but they were aiming to get an update on the traffic surveys to Cllr councillors in the next week.

The meeting heard that one of the reasons for the delays in getting traffic surveys completed last year was due to the pandemic and the fact that, before May 2021, not as much traffic was on the roads as normal.

In order to have accurate surveys carried out, traffic would have to be running at normal volumes and each survey would have to take around a week and a half to complete. Both of these factors contributed to the length of time it was taking to complete all the traffic surveys in the county.

Cllr Reilly told the Dundalk Democrat that he had been working with the local landowners on the issue and that they were in broad agreement at the time, that the hedges could be removed and replaced with secure fences that would keep in livestock.

None of this could take place until the traffic survey was completed, Cllr Reilly acknowledged, but he would continue to push to it to be carried out, as “the road is not fit for purpose”, he commented.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media