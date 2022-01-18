GeoDirectory report highlights number of derelict houses in Louth

254 houses in Louth were listed as derelict in the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report Q4 2021, released today.

GeoDirectory, jointly established by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland (OSI), has created, and now manages, a definitive reference dictionary of addresses for all 1.9 million buildings that receive post in the Republic of Ireland, assigning them with precise postal and geographic addresses, ensuring location accuracy of one square meter for all.

In their most recent report, which looks at property statistics such as housing stock, construction, house prices, vacant houses and derelict houses, it shows that just Wicklow and Carlow have a lower number of derelict homes, with 244 and 233 respectively. It also says that there has been a 27.2% fall in the number of derelict houses in Louth from 2016 to 2021.

GeoDirectory say a building is classified as derelict if a lot of structural work/reconstruction is needed before it could be re-occupied. It is usually dormant for several years.

In terms of vanancy rates, Louth has the fourth lowest in the country, at 2.8% - lower than the State average vacancy rate of 4.4%.

Looking at construction, 553 new addresses were added to the stock of residential dwellings in Louth in the year to Q4 2021. The GeoDirectory report indicates that there has been a 21.6% yearly decrease in the number of new addressed added to the total stock in the county.

The report also states that in Louth in the final three months of 2021, 999 new buildings were under construction, the fifth highest in the country. The report notes however that these are buildings as opposed to address points or dwelling units. Buildings under construction are only counted as buildings and not dwellings and, thus, the number of units will be higher.

In terms of house commencements, 992 were recorded in Louth in the 12 months to November 2021.

Finally, looking at house sales in Louth in 2021, the report says that over the 12 months to October 2021, 1,176 transactions took place in Louth with an average price of €245,833. 24.9% of these were new dwellings.