18 Jan 2022

Two Louth lottery winners net over €36,000 each

Two Louth lottery winners net over €36,000 each

Jason Newman

18 Jan 2022

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

While a Mayo player officially took the title of biggest winner of the night in Saturday’s Lotto draw, two lottery players from Louth were part of a cohort of 149 winners nationally who won €36,687 each as part of the Match 5 + Bonus prize tier.

One of the lucky tickets was purchased at Applegreen M1 Castlebellingham, Northbound while the other was bought via the National Lottery app. 

As the Lotto jackpot was capped at €19.06 million, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot flowed down to the next highest tier at which there was a winner. 

The highly anticipated ‘Will be Won’ event saw 149 winners match five numbers and the bonus to share a prize fund worth almost €5.5 million.

The National Lottery has urged players to check their tickets carefully and for the 149 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. 

The lucky winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

