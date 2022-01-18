Louth Library Service Event: Sleep - What every parent needs to know
Sleep - What Every Parent Needs to Know, is an event taking place this Wednesday 19 January at 10:30am, organised by Louth Library Service.
Presenting the event will be, Lucy Wolfe, Ireland's best known Sleep Consultant and bestselling author of The Baby Sleep Solution and All about Baby Sleep.
Lucy is the resident sleep expert on Virgin Media One's Ireland Am weekday show, and has contributed widely on television programmes; a featured expert on RTE's documentary "Awake-The Science of Sleep", can be heard frequently on national radio, writing also monthly for The Independent and various online media sources.
To book, email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco ie or phone 042 9353190.
