Louth takes home five prizes at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Students from Louth have taken home five prizes from the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022.

Students from St Louis Secondary School: Jona Garcia, Claudine Mulihano, Iman Shittu and Orla Muldoon won awards in the Biological and Ecological Senior Group 2nd place and Science for Development categories for their project: A renewable and electricity-free cooling system for food refrigeration that can combat world hunger.

Dundalk Grammar School’s Shane Lynch won first place in the Technology Intermediate Individual category and an award in HEAnet- Irelands National research & Education network category for his project: iVision-A Convulotional Neural Network based Object Detection and Text Recognition Mobile Application for the Visually Impaired.

With Elizabeth Gillen, Rebecca Bothwell and Jennifer Hand from Bush Post Primary winning the Highly Commended award for their research on: Is the Chinese government correct in limiting video game use in under 18s?

Speaking to students at today’s awards ceremony, Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said:

“It is both encouraging and heartening to witness the level of creativity and innovation of this year’s entrants as demonstrated through their meticulously researched and ingenious projects.

“Each one of you is a credit to yourself, your family, your school and you should be proud of your accomplishments.

“The calibre of entries is a testament to the tenacity and talent of the students behind them, and it is this constant high standard that makes BT Young Scientist one of the longest running, and most successful STEM events in Europe.

“I especially wish to acknowledge your teachers and mentors who also give so generously of their time and expertise to support you on your journey.

“Thank you all too to your parents and families for their unwavering support.”

Shay Walsh, Managing Director, BT Ireland said:

“Congratulations to students across the island of Ireland and to all of our winners who took part in the Exhibition this week and thank you for brightening up a cold January, particularly with Covid-19 continuing to cast a very long shadow.

“The students at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition did a remarkable job this week and have shown huge diversity of thought in actively seeking out solutions to some of the biggest challenges that humanity faces.

“I want to thank the teachers, parents, guardians, and everyone who has supported the students that entered.”

Aditya Joshi, aged 15, and Aditya Kumar, aged 16, 3rd year students from Synge Street, Dublin, took home the top prize for a project entitled “A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem”. The students presented their project in the Intermediate section in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category.