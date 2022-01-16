Children's author reading at An Tain Dundalk

Take your little ones along to this wonderful interactive event where author Sinéad Murphy reads from her new book ‘A Tiger Named Lee.’ *Suitable for 4 - 7 years old.

Reading is a wonderful way to spend time with your child.

Lee is a tiny tiger who lives with his Mum in the safety of his tree top house. There he is safe from the dangers of the dark jungle below. But one wild stormy night, Lee and his Mum are thrown to the ground. Now Lee must face his fears in order to help her.

Sinéad will interact with the children as she reads from her book, asking about some of the things they might be afraid of. Spiders, monsters, the dark and discussing how the children think they might conquer their fears.

This will be followed by a Q&A session, some fascinating Tiger facts and followed by a Lee colouring in competition.

There will then be an opportunity for photos and signed copies after. Inspire your children in their journey of life long reading!

The live reading of ‘A Tiger Named Lee’ is on Saturday 29th January at 12 noon.

Tickets are free, but booking is required.

You can get tickets at An Táin Arts Centre’s Box office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie.