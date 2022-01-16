Search

18 Jan 2022

Children's author reading at An Tain Dundalk

Children's author reading at An Tain Dundalk

Reporter:

Jason Newman

16 Jan 2022

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Take your little ones along to this wonderful interactive event where author Sinéad Murphy  reads from her new book ‘A Tiger Named Lee.’ *Suitable for 4 - 7 years old.

Reading is a wonderful way to spend time with your child. 

Lee is a tiny tiger who lives with his Mum in the safety of his tree top house. There he is safe  from the dangers of the dark jungle below. But one wild stormy night, Lee and his Mum are  thrown to the ground. Now Lee must face his fears in order to help her.  

Sinéad will interact with the children as she reads from her book, asking about some of the  things they might be afraid of. Spiders, monsters, the dark and discussing how the children  think they might conquer their fears. 

This will be followed by a Q&A session, some fascinating Tiger facts and followed by a Lee  colouring in competition. 

There will then be an opportunity for photos and signed copies  after. Inspire your children in their journey of life long reading! 

The live reading of ‘A Tiger Named Lee’ is on Saturday 29th January at 12 noon. 

Tickets are  free, but booking is required. 

You can get tickets at An Táin Arts Centre’s Box office on  Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media