GoSafe48 open private PCR testing centre in Dundalk

GoSafe48, announced today that they have begun expansion with their new company, GoSafe Local, providing private rapid PCR testing at Dundalk Stadium Racecourse beginning immediately.

The company, who run three private testing centres in Dublin and are also responsible for the HSE centres in Wexford, Louth and Kildare, set up earlier this month.

With the capacity to test up to a thousand people a day, the new private service from GoSafe Local will provide rapid PCR with results available by 10am the following morning.

The tests cost €69 per test.

Maggie Malone, GoSafe48 CEO said:

“We are happy to announce that private PCR testing, fully approved by the EU and needed for International travel to many countries, is now available in Louth.

“It will mean that people who currently have to travel to Dublin the day before flights will be now able to get tested locally.”

“Alongside these new centres, GoSafe48 will continue to operate their Dublin bases, where rapid easily accessed low-cost COVID screening with results in 4 to 8 hours are available,” she concluded.