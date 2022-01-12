Tenants to move into Hallidays Mill in Dundalk from next week
Tenants are finally set to move into the redeveloped Halliday Mills apartment complex in Dundalk, councillors were told at the Dundalk Municipal District January meeting which took place yesterday.
Green Party councillor, Marianne Butler, sought the update on the apartment complex, after being told in December that there was a delay due to the legal transfer of the development not yet being completed.
In response, Senior Executive at Louth County Council, John Lawrence told the meeting that the tenants would all be moving in starting from next week on a phased basis, with the site being transferred over in its entirety to Co-operative Housing Ireland, the Approved Housing Body, just before Christmas.
In total 85 apartments have been delivered by the project, in a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments in the six storey high building.
