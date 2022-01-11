Coláiste Ris top feeder school in Dundalk

Coláiste Ris Dundalk topped the list of Dundalk secondary schools whose students went onto third level education in 2021.

The annual table compiled by the Irish Times shows that 101% of their students went on to third level education in 2021, with DKIT, DCU and Trinity College the top three choices for students. (The figure of 101% is a result of students from previous years going to third level in 2021 as well as students who sat the Leaving Cert in 2021).

O Fiaich College recorded 92% of students going on to third level with DKIT, TUI Dublin and Queen's University Belfast the top choices for students.

Meanwhile St. Vincents in Seatown saw 92% of students opt for third level with DCU, UCD and DKIT/NUI Maynooth the top options for students.

Elsewhere in the town St Louis and the Grammar recorded 86% of students choosing to attend third level, 84% of students at the Bush, 75% at the De La Salle, 69% at St Mary’s college and 66% at Coláiste Chú Chulainn.

Figures do not take into account students who went on to third level education outside of Ireland.