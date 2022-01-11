Search

11 Jan 2022

Coláiste Ris top feeder school in Dundalk

Jason Newman

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Coláiste Ris Dundalk topped the list of Dundalk secondary schools whose students went onto third level education in 2021.

The annual table compiled by the Irish Times shows that 101% of their students went on to third level education in 2021, with DKIT, DCU and Trinity College the top three choices for students. (The figure of 101% is a result of students from previous years going to third level in 2021 as well as students who sat the Leaving Cert in 2021).

O Fiaich College recorded 92% of students going on to third level with DKIT,  TUI Dublin and Queen's University Belfast the top choices for students. 

Meanwhile St. Vincents in Seatown saw 92% of students opt for third level with DCU, UCD and DKIT/NUI Maynooth the top options for students. 

Elsewhere in the town St Louis and the Grammar recorded 86% of students choosing to attend third level, 84% of students at the Bush, 75% at the De La Salle, 69% at St Mary’s college and 66% at Coláiste Chú Chulainn.

Figures do not take into account students who went on to third level education outside of Ireland. 

