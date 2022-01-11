Search

11 Jan 2022

Louth service station deemed one of the best in Ireland

Chill.ie Best Service Stations In Ireland Survey

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

The Applegreen service station off the M1 motorway at Castlebellingham, Dundalk has been deemed the fourth best service station and also the cleanest service station in Ireland, in a survey carried out by Chill Insurance.

Analysing factors such as cleanliness, amenities, catering options, and electric car charger points, Chill Insurance determined the superior service stations in the country, with Applegreen in Castlebellingham making the top four.

This is what the survey has to say about the Louth service station:

"As one of the most in demand service stations in the country, with the highest number of monthly Google searches, M1 travellers will be pleased to know Castlebellingham comes out as one of the top service stations in Ireland.

"Amenities include a Tesla supercharger, showers, indoor and outdoor play areas and picnic tables, so you can even enjoy the lovely (sometimes) Irish weather. Our study found that it’s the cleanest service station in Ireland.

"That, in addition to its wealth of child-friendly amenities make Applegreen Castlebellingham one of the best Irish service stations for families. You can sit back knowing you have all the amenities you need, entertainment for the kids whilst being in a clean environment, making Castlebellingham a sure stop off for any family road trip that passes by."

Chill Insurance ranked the top Irish motorway service stations based on the number of catering options available, Trip Advisor reviews, number of different car charging ports, number of main amenities, well managed score, quick to use rating and average monthly search volume in Ireland for each service station to understand demand.

