James Joyce’s memoir gets brought to life in Dundalk this month

James Joyce’s memoir gets brought to life at An Táin Arts Centre this month
The first theatre show of 2022 at An Táin Arts Centre in Dundalk, takes place on January 22 with local talent Declan Gorman, as he mixes memoir and the magic of live theatre to bring to life James Joyce’s much-loved January classic, “The Dead” in this warm and moving performance.
On January 6th 1982, a young Irish emigrant borrows an English language book from a library in Munich. He reads it over one evening. The course of his life is changed…. Forty years later, he walks onto a stage to recreate the magic of that night and performs one of the greatest short stories ever written in the English language. Written and performed by Declan Gorman.
Falling Through the Universe is at An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday 22nd January at 6pm. Tickets cost €16 and €14 concession plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket. You can purchase tickets over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie.
