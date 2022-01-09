Search

09 Jan 2022

Research finds small charities in Louth highly valued by public

808 charities in Louth including local voluntary supports

Research finds small charities in Louth highly valued by public

Research finds small charities in Louth highly valued by public

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

New research published by We Act, a public awareness campaign to promote the value and impact of the charity and community sector in Ireland, has shown that people greatly value the work of smaller and local charities and community groups.

There are 808 charities in Louth including local voluntary supports, such as disability services, sports clubs, and family resource centres.

Respondents to a survey carried out by We Act, say they believe that these charities have a strong impact on their community and that the charity and community sector is more responsive and flexible than statutory services during times of crisis.

71% of those surveyed agreed that locally based organisations have a strong understanding of their needs, while 60% agreed that being local to where they live is important to them.

We Act spokesperson Sarah Monaghan said: “We know that most charity and community groups are set up in response to a need or a personal crisis – this need is often local or one that an individual, family or group has direct experience of. 

For example, in Louth, Rape Crisis North East offers a safe, nurturing space to survivors of sexual violence and abuse through counselling services, advocacy and accompaniment.”

Ms Monaghan continued, “The size of the charity and community sector can often surprise people. The sector employs a similar amount of people as the construction industry. 

"But the true value of the sector really becomes apparent during times of crisis. The pandemic demonstrated that – in times of real crisis – charities and community groups are at the forefront of our national and local response.”

The survey of 1,000 people in Ireland conducted on behalf of the We Act campaign found: 

  • 71 per cent agree that small charity and community organisations understand their needs.
  • 60 per cent agree that being local to where they live is important.
  • 62 per cent think charities are more likely to be responsive in their services than statutory services.
  • 66 per cent think charities are more likely to be flexible in their services than statutory services.
  • 69 per cent think charities are more likely to be personal in their services than statutory services. 
  • 75 per cent say that, if charities disappeared overnight, the lives of vulnerable people would be impacted.
  • 77 per cent think that the charity and community sector need to play a role in advocating for those who are vulnerable. 
     

Irish charities and community groups joined forces late last year to launch We Act, a national campaign that will build on the huge upswell of community activity during the Covid-19 pandemic and help drive the post-pandemic recovery. 

