Louth Applications still open for Creative Ireland Community Grant Fund

The Creative Ireland Culture Team in Louth has announced an open call for Louth based local and community event organisers to submit applications for the Community Grant Fund 2022.
The purpose of the funding is to provide support in the research, planning and delivery of creative projects that have the capacity to develop into the future.
These creative projects can include music, literature, film, video, community arts, drama, dance, visual arts, architecture, archives and heritage.
The Community Grant Funding will provide support for:
Submissions outlining proposals, must be received by Wednesday 12th January 2022 at 4pm. Submissions by email only to creativeirelandlouth@gmail.com
Applications must include a contingency plan and solutions as to how the project can be delivered should Covid-19 restrictions be put in place during the timeframe of the project.
The application form can be obtained here.
Former Dundalk and Derry City managers Stephen Kenny and Jim Mcloughlin. The duo led both clubs to great success during their respective tenures in charge. (Credit: Sportsfile)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.