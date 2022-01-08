Search

08 Jan 2022

Louth Applications still open for Creative Ireland Community Grant Fund

Creative Ireland call for Community Grant Fund applications in Louth

The Creative Ireland Culture Team in Louth has announced an open call for Louth based local and community event organisers to submit applications for the Community Grant Fund 2022. 

The purpose of the funding is to provide support in the research, planning and delivery of creative projects that have the capacity to develop into the future. 

These creative projects can include music, literature, film, video, community arts, drama, dance, visual arts, architecture, archives and heritage. 

The Community Grant Funding will provide support for:

  • Placing creativity at the heart of economic development
  • Innovative place-making projects in local areas
  • Collaboration
  • Professional development of creative practitioners and / or organisations.
     

Submissions outlining proposals, must be received by Wednesday 12th January 2022 at 4pm. Submissions by email only to creativeirelandlouth@gmail.com

Applications must include a contingency plan and solutions as to how the project can be delivered should Covid-19 restrictions be put in place during the timeframe of the project.  

The application form can be obtained here.

