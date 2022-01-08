Samaritans looking for volunteers in Newry & Dundalk

Newry and Dundalk Samaritans are searching for new volunteers to get involved with the charity and give something back to the local community.

Samaritans are best known for the vital support given to callers on its 24-hour telephone service; volunteers also offer support by email and face-to-face in communities, festivals and outreach events.

Oonagh Brown, the Director of Samaritans in Newry & Dundalk said:

“Newry & Dundalk Samaritans offer round-the-clock emotional support to anyone who is struggling to cope with whatever it is that life has thrown at them.”

“Every day, volunteers around the country respond to around 10,000 calls for help.

“It is a real privilege to be there for somebody who is going through a difficult time.

“As we enter 2022, we are asking people across the Dundalk, North Louth, South Down and South Armagh areas to consider making a difference to someone’s life by volunteering with us.

“It takes a huge number of volunteers to keep our service operational so if you are thinking about volunteering and making a difference to people’s lives in 2022, please have a look at http://www.samaritans.org/volunteer to find out if you have what it takes to be a Samaritan.”

The organisation are looking for men and women, of all ages and walks of life, to join current volunteers in dedicating around three or four hours a week to those most in need from their branch in Newry.

One volunteer, Enda, who has been volunteering since 2012 said:

“Anyone can be a Samaritan as long as you believe in what you’re doing and you’re willing to listen.

“Allowing someone the space to talk, and really listening to what they want to talk about, are skills I’ve tried to adhere to both on and off duty.

“What really drives me though are the callers and knowing that by being there to pick up the phone I may have given them a beacon of hope.

“No matter where you are in life, the need to be heard and the need for empathy are things that will be with us always.”

To find out more about becoming a volunteer with Samaritans, email them directly at newry.branchrecruitment@samaritans.org.

You can also check out their website for more information on what it takes to become a Samaritan: http://www.samaritans.org/volunteer.

The group plan to meet with potential volunteers over the next few weeks with the aim to start the training process in February 2022.

The training will involve some online learning as well as in person classes over a period of 5 weeks (restrictions permitting).

You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call us any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.