Increase in number of homeless families in North East

The latest homelessness figures released today by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, show an increase in the number of homeless families in the North East, which comprises Louth, Monaghan and Cavan.

According to the Monthly Homelessness Report for November 2021, ten families of 13 adults and 21 child dependents were recorded as homeless in the North East. This is an increase of one family on the number reported a month previously.

82 adults also accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in the North East during the week of 22-28 November 2021, up from 81 the previous month.

Of the 82 adults, 12 were aged 18-24 years old; 42 aged 25-44; 24 aged 45-64 and six aged 65 and over. 61 were male and 21 were female.

Nationally, 6,551 adults were reported as homeless in the last week of November 2021, up from 6,317 the month previously. 1,108 families with 2,548 child dependants were also reported in this month's figures. This gives a total of 9,099 homeless people in November.

Peter McVerry Trust, the national housing and homeless charity has said it is disappointed that the number of people in homelessness climbed above 9,000 in November.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said “We are disappointed that the number of people in need of emergency accommodation continued to rise and we now see the figures above 9,000. Peter McVerry Trust continues to work with our colleagues in the DRHE and local authorities to make sure we offer additional emergency accommodation to cope with the numbers in need.”

He continued, “Peter McVerry Trust is also working to ensure that we ramp up delivery of new social housing opportunities to provide pathways out of homelessness for young people.

“We urgently need to secure more one-bedroom homes for people impacted by homelessness and Peter McVerry Trust would appeal to the owners of vacant or derelict properties to contact us to see how we can re-use those properties for social housing."

Mr Doyle added, “we would also encourage the developers who are progressing small scale apartment schemes which contain one and two-bedroom apartments to make contact with us to see if we can acquire some of those units for social housing to help people exit homelessness".