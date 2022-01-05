Increase in number of people on Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Louth

There has been an increase since December in the number of people in Louth who are in receipt a Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

This week the Department of Social Protection issued weekly payments to 2,106 people in Louth, an increase of 294 on the number of people in receipt of the payment on 21 December 2021.

It is however, a huge fall in the number claiming the payment since its 2021 peak on February 9, when 13,514 were in receipt of the payment, and its 2020 peak when 17,121 were in receipt of the payment on May 4 2020.

The number of people in Louth who have been medically certified for receipt of Enhanced Illness Benefit has also increased, with 7,945 in receipt of the payment on January 4 2022, compared with 7,309 on December 21 2021 and 6,946 on December 14 2021.

Commenting today, Minister Humphreys said:

“As the Omicron variant continues to pose significant challenges, it is vitally important that we take every necessary step to protect ourselves and our families from infection.

“My clear message to anyone who receives a positive test or is displaying symptoms is to follow public health advice and self-isolate immediately.

“As a result of changes I introduced last week, the Enhanced Illness Benefit is being provided on a more flexible basis. For example, people under the age of 40 who apply for an antigen test from the HSE can use this proof of application to apply for Enhanced Illness Benefit for the days they are out of work.

“My Department is currently receiving a large volume of applications and it is making every effort to process these as quickly as possible. The quickest and easiest way to apply is online through www.MyWelfare.ie