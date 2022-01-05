Almost 700 Covid-19 related fines issued by Gardaí in Louth

693 Fixed-Charge Penalty Notices (FCNs) were issued by An Garda Síochána in Louth between 8 April 2020 and 27 November 2021, according to the Policing Authority's report on Policing Performance by the Garda Síochána during COVID-19, released recently.

In the North West Region which includes Louth, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Longford and Galway, 5,167 Covid related FCNs were issued.

In addition to issuing FCNs, members of the Garda Síochána have reported using their powers under the Health Act, 1947, 398 times in the North West Region, between 8 April 2020 and 27 November 2021.

Other non fine-related COVID-19 policing in the North West Region, saw Gardaí report 819 crime incidents, 52,234 checkpoints and use anti-spit hoods 24 times.

Nationally, in the period beginning 8 April 2020 up to 29 November 2021, 23,112 FCNs were issued to individuals for breaches of COVID regulations.

In addition to this, there were 2,865 incidents up to 27 November where COVID-related powers were used by the Garda Síochána that did not involve FCNs, but may result in charges and/or summonses for individuals.

The Policing Authority report indicates that 47% of FCNs issued have been paid to date, while 53% remain unpaid and either have or will result in court proceedings.

It also says that overall, 51% of fines were issued to people between 18 and 25 years of age, and the proportion of

fines issued to males is 73%, while 27% were to females.