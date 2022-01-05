SERIES: Political hopes and ambitions for 2022 - Cllr John Sheridan
The Dundalk Democrat asked local councillors and TDs from north and mid Louth to share their hopes, ambitions and predictions for the year ahead. In this piece, Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheridan from the Ardee Electoral Area, shares his thoughts on 2022.
“We are now into the second half of the five year council term so my personal aims is to continue working hard for those who contact me and to continue campaigning on issues like remote working/ehubs and a new community traffic calming strategy.
“Politically, I definitely will refrain from any predictions as the last time I did that was Christmas 2019 and it’s safe to say every prediction was derailed by the pandemic!”
